Hayes went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI on Wednesday against the Yankees.

Hayes was one of the few bright spots for the Pirates on Wednesday, with the majority of his production coming on an RBI single in the sixth frame. It was the first time he drove in multiple runs in a game since Aug. 7, and since then he has hit just .229 with five RBI and 10 runs scored across 27 games. Hayes has maintained just a .243/.312/.348 across 525 plate appearances for the season.