Hayes went 3-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored, one walk and a stolen base in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Hayes gave the Pirates an early lead with an RBI double off of Chad Kuhl in the first inning. He later singled, stole second and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth. The 25-year-old had been in a 6-for-42 (.143) slump since his last multi-hit performance May 10. Hayes is now slashing .290/.377/.370 with five steals and 11 doubles through 159 plate appearances.