Hayes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday as the Pirates beat the Cubs 2-1.

Hayes teamed up with Adam Frazier to hit back-to-back home runs off Kyle Hendricks in the first as it proved to be enough with the Pirates hanging on to a narrow 2-1 victory. The rookie third baseman is hitting an impressive .333/.403/.623 with four home runs, nine RBI and 12 runs scored in 20 games since being promoted Sept. 1.