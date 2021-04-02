Hayes went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk during Thursday's win over the Cubs.

Hayes went deep five times during the shortened 2020 season, but he made his presence felt in his first at-bat of the season when he took Kyle Hendricks deep to put the Pirates up 2-0 in the first inning. Hayes' .682 slugging percentage last season certainly bodes well for him to become a legit power threat in Pittsburgh's lineup, though he's not expected to post those numbers over the course of a full season. Some regression is expected, but the power is real.