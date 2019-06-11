Hayes went 2-for-5 with a solo homer for Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is playing above the Double-A level for the first time and the results have thus far proven to be mediocre. Hayes is slashing .245/.339/.395 in 220 at-bats. He's hit three home runs and now has 18 homers in 1515 minor league at-bats. He remains Pittsburgh's third baseman of the future, but the organization is looking for the gap power he's shown (20 doubles in 2019) to turn into potential home runs.

