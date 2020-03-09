Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Looking to improve offense
Hayes, who walked in both of his plate appearances Sunday, is batting .318 with a 5:3 BB:K and one homer in Grapefruit League action.
The third baseman hit just 10 Triple-A home runs in 2019 despite inflated totals around baseball. In an effort to boost that power, Hayes has been working with hitting coach Rick Eckstein to stay in his backside rather than jumping out of it early when he starts his swing. The 23-year-old will almost surely begin 2020 in the minors but he represents the future at third base within the organization. The disappointing offense and lack of power are the only areas holding back the prospect.
