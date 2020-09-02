Hayes went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-innings loss to the Cubs.

In his major-league debut, the 23-year-old nearly played hero for the Bucs, as his sixth-inning double sparked a rally from a 6-1 deficit that Hayes himself finished off with a solo shot in the eighth to send the game to extras. He also showcased his speed by scoring from third base in the 10th on a chopper back to the pitcher that tied things back up at 7-7, but as has been the case for most of the year, Pittsburgh couldn't finish the job. Hayes' ability to hit for power was still in question as recently as last year, when he only managed a .150 ISO through 110 games for Triple-A Indianapolis, but he should get the rest of September to demonstrate that he can make a consistent impact with his bat as well as his glove in the bigs.