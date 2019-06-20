Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Making progress in rehab
Hayes (finger) is expected to resume light baseball activities within the next few days, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Hayes has been stuck on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Indianapolis since June 12 after fracturing his left index finger. The third-base prospect is likely at least a few weeks away from returning to action for Indianapolis, but his ability to resume light activities should help his efforts to stay conditioned while he waits for the finger to fully heal.
