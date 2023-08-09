Hayes went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to Atlanta.

Both extra-base hits came off Yonny Chirinos, including Hayes' first-inning homer that staked the Pirates to an early 3-1 lead. The third baseman had gone just 1-for-15 with six strikeouts in his prior four games after returning from lower back discomfort, but he looked 100 percent healthy Tuesday and had posted a .337/337/.518 slash line over 21 games in June with three of his six homers on the year, plus 13 RBI, before his back trouble cropped up. If he is fully recovered, Hayes might be ready to pick up where he left off.