Hayes (wrist) doesn't appear to be set to return from the injured list when first eligible Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes exited in just the second game of the season with left wrist inflammation. The Pirates initially seemed optimistic that he'd return in just 10 days, but that optimism has since faded somewhat. There hasn't been any indication that he's suffered a setback and is in line for an extended absence, however.