General manager Ben Cherington said Hayes (wrist) will report to the Pirates' alternate site Tuesday to play in a rehab game against Triple-A Toledo, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Speaking on his weekly radio appearance on 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh, Cherington said that Hayes is ready to test his left wrist out in a game setting after taking batting practice again Sunday without issue. Cherington added that Hayes is "hopefully not too long away from being activated," perhaps suggesting that the third baseman could be ready to rejoin the Pirates before next weekend.