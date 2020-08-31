Hayes will make his big-league debut Tuesday at home against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates will play Monday's road game in Milwaukee before making the move official. Hayes is one of the organization's top prospects and should be the everyday third baseman for the foreseeable future. He has solid plate skills and is a better runner than the average third baseman, but it is Hayes' gold glove defense that headlines his scouting report. It may be a year or two before he settles in as a quality big-league hitter, and the hope is that he can eventually tap into more over-the-fence power than he has shown in the minors.