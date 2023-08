Hayes (back) won't be in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, but he could be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

For those in weekly lineup leagues, Hayes could play most of the week, but he won't be in the lineup for the first of six Pirates games this week. In the meantime, Jared Triolo figures to continue working at the hot corner until Hayes returns to the lineup.