GM Ben Cherington said Sunday that Hayes (wrist/hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within "the next several days," Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 23-year-old shifted to the 60-day injured list last weekend and isn't eligible to be activated until early June, so he's not on the cusp of his return. Hayes could build up slowly during the rehab stint with over two weeks until he can rejoin the active roster.