Director of team medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hayes (wrist) is not dealing with a new injury after his examination Friday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

"Very positive news the outcome of the exam and subsequent diagnostics," Tomczyk said. "We're not going to do the exact same things that we did before, but there will be some gradual progression into full baseball activities." The team is leaving the decision up to Hayes as to when he's ready to start playing catch or field grounders. While the 24-year-old won't likely return for at least several days, fantasy owners have to be pleased he's not expected to miss an extended period.