Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Hayes is 6-for-21 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base over his past five games but will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Rodolfo Castro will shift to the hot corner while Ji-hwan Bae starts at second base.
