Hayes isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Hayes returned to the lineup Tuesday against the Mets and went 1-for-3 with a run, a stolen base and a walk. He'll rest during Wednesday's matinee while Rodolfo Castro starts at the hot corner and bats third.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Swipes 15th bag•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Expects to play Monday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Sits again due to shoulder•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Removed with left shoulder issue•