Hayes is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Hayes went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during the matinee and will head to the bench while in the midst of a 2-for-20 slump. Hoy Park will start at the hot corner in Hayes' place during Game 2.
