Hayes is dealing with left side tightness, which is why he hasn't played in a game since Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes is expected to take part in fielding work and swing a bat Tuesday, per manager Derek Shelton, and if that goes well, he'll presumably ramp back up to game action soon. It doesn't appear as though this injury would put the third baseman in jeopardy of missing Opening Day, but his progress will be worth monitoring closely over the next few days to ensure he's able to put the issue behind him.