Hayes was recalled by the Pirates on Tuesday and will start against the Cubs.
Hayes will bat seventh in his major-league debut as he should take on an everyday role at third base going forward. The 23-year-old has stellar defensive abilities and slashed .265/.336/.415 with 10 home runs and 53 RBI with Triple-A Indianapolis last year.
