Hayes is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jeff Triolo gets the start at third base, batting sixth against right-hander Colin Rea. There has been no word of a setback with Hayes' lower back nor has there been any mention of a new injury, so it seems the Pirates are just being cautious with Hayes and easing him back into regular action following his IL stint. Hayes has gone 1-for-7 with an RBI in his first two games back.