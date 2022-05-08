site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-kebryan-hayes-on-bench-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: On bench Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hayes is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Hayes started the past 11 games and will take a seat Sunday for only the third time this season. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner in his place and bat third.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read