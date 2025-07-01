Hayes went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 7-0 win against the Cardinals.

The 28-year-old stretched Pittsburgh's lead to 6-0 when he ripped a two-RBI single off St. Louis starter Erick Fedde in the fifth inning. The hit caps a solid June during which Hayes hit .301 (25-for-83) with a homer, three steals, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI in 23 total games. Through 311 total plate appearances, the third baseman is slashing .246/.297/.304 with two homers, nine steals, 27 runs scored and 29 RBI.