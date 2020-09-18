site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Playing Friday against Cards
Hayes will bat second and play third base in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Hayes, who went 1-for-2 with a double and a run Thursday, was also hit by a pitch on his right knee. Fortunately, he remained in the game and apparently suffered no ill effects from the HBP.
