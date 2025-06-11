Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Pops second homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hayes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Marlins.
Hayes has struggled at the plate most of the season, but has at least one hit in eight of his last 11 starts. Even so, he's gone just 9-for-39 with four RBI and five runs scored in that span. Hayes' home run Tuesday was his second of the season and first since April 4.
