Hayes went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Reds.

Hayes drove in a run in the seventh inning and followed that up with a double and run scored in the final frame. He is riding a very modest four-game hitting streak, picking up three extra-base knocks -- including a home run -- in that span. He has struggled to consistently hit for power this season, as he has only seven home runs, 21 doubles and three triples -- good for a .353 slugging percentage -- across 495 plate appearances on the campaign.