Hayes went 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs.

Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and was immediately driven in by Bryan Reynolds. Hayes has struggled to display home run power this season, but he has four extra-base hits across his last 10 games. Across 263 plate appearances, he has 29 runs scored and eight stolen bases while maintaining a .265 batting average.

