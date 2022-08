Hayes (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Hayes continues to deal with back spasms and will be out of the starting nine Sunday for the third consecutive game. The Pirates have a scheduled day off Monday, so the 25-year-old will have an extra day to recover ahead of Tuesday's series opener versus the Red Sox. Rodolfo Castro will take over at the hot corner in the series finale at San Francisco.