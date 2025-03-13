Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Hayes (side) has resumed full baseball activities, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tomczyk added that Hayes should be able to return to games within the next few days. Hayes hasn't participated in Grapefruit League play in more than a week due to left side tightness, but it sounds like he's getting over the hump with the injury.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Nursing side injury•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Looks healthy for spring•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Not expected back this season•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Return unclear•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Still being evaluated•