Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Hayes (side) has resumed full baseball activities, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Tomczyk added that Hayes should be able to return to games within the next few days. Hayes hasn't participated in Grapefruit League play in more than a week due to left side tightness, but it sounds like he's getting over the hump with the injury.

