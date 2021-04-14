Hayes (wrist) has resumed swinging Tuesday and Wednesday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Hayes has been sidelined since April 4 due to left wrist inflammation, and he's been making progress at the team's alternate training site. The 24-year-old hasn't yet faced live pitching but has been taking swings in the cage against soft toss. The Pirates haven't revealed a timetable for his return, but Pirates sports medicine director Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Hayes will need to continue swinging without soreness before he's cleared for game action. Tomczyk said it was a "safe assumption" that Hayes wouldn't be activated Thursday but didn't rule him out for the team's series in Milwaukee over the weekend, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.