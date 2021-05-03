The Pirates aren't putting a timeline for return with Hayes (wrist, hand), though he will travel with the team during it's seven-day road trip that starts Monday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Hayes is dealing with discomfort in both his lower hand and wrist -- previously it was thought that only his wrist was hurt. Cherington mentioned Hayes will continue to receive "conservative care," though he hit soft-toss over the weekend. "As much as we want, nobody wants to be out there more than he does," the general manager said of Hayes. "I know he's champing at the bit but we've got to do it right. We're talking about a part of the body that's really important for a hitter."