The Pirates activated Hayes (back) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
As expected, it was a brief absence for Hayes, who hasn't played since Aug. 11 due to a minor back injury. Barring another injury, Hayes, who's slashed .297/.350/.405 with six RBI in 10 games this month, should be an everyday staple near the top of Pittsburgh's lineup.
