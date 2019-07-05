Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Returns to action
Hayes (finger) was activated off the 7-day injured list and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Hayes missed three weeks after sustaining a fractured left index finger June 12, and he returned to Indianapolis on Thursday after a three-game rehab stint with Low-A West Virginia. The Pirates' top prospect is slashing .241/.332/.386 with three home runs, 20 doubles and eight steals over 59 games in his first season at the Triple-A level.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Making progress in rehab•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Lands on minor-league IL•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Looking for power stroke•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Big game Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...