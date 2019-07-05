Hayes (finger) was activated off the 7-day injured list and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Thursday with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Hayes missed three weeks after sustaining a fractured left index finger June 12, and he returned to Indianapolis on Thursday after a three-game rehab stint with Low-A West Virginia. The Pirates' top prospect is slashing .241/.332/.386 with three home runs, 20 doubles and eight steals over 59 games in his first season at the Triple-A level.