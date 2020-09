Hayes will bat third and play third base against the Reds in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader.

He'll bat third in the lineup for the third straight time after primarily hitting seventh in his first week of action. Hayes has stood out defensively and batted better than anticipated. He has a slash line of .344/.400/.594 in his first 35 plate appearances. The rookie went 2-for-3 with a triple in his only game against starter Trevor Bauer.