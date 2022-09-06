Hayes (shoulder) is starting at third base and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Mets, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

It was reported that Hayes would be ready to play Monday, but that game got postponed, so it's no surprise to see him make his return Tuesday after missing a few days with left shoulder discomfort. The Pirates have a doubleheader Wednesday, so it's possible Hayes will be held out of one of those contests.