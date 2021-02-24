Hayes is looking to build upon a 2020 debut during which he batted .376 with five homers and 11 RBI in 24 games, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Prior to last season, the 24-year-old revamped his swing in search of more power. He lowered his hands while opening up his stance. "I feel like I've always had the power," Hayes said. "I just feel like I wasn't putting my body in a consistent position to hit the ball hard." It will be interesting to see if the power surge continues. Hayes never hit more than 10 home runs in any of his five minor-league seasons. A Gold-Glove caliber defender, he looks to become a cornerstone in the organization's rebuild.