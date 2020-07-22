Hayes was sent to the Pirates' alternate training camp in Altoona on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes wasn't able to join his teammates until Monday after previously testing positive for COVID-19, so it makes sense that he won't be ready for game action just yet. He wasn't necessarily ever all that likely to be on the Pirates' Opening Day roster, as he's yet to make his major-league debut, but he played a full season for Triple-A Indianapolis last year and hit a sold .265/.336/.415, so he should be called upon at some point this year.