The Pirates reassigned Hayes to minor-league camp Monday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The 22-year-old impressed onlookers this spring, hitting .346 with seven extra-base hits (including two homers) in 26 Grapefruit League at-bats. Hayes slashed .293/.375/.444 with seven homers and 47 RBI in 437 at-bats for Double-A Altoona in 2018. He's expected to serve as the everyday third baseman for Triple-A Indianapolis and could make his MLB debut later this summer. Fantasy owners will want to key in on his ability to hit for power, as he's totaled only 15 home runs in four minor-league campaigns.

