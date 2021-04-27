Hayes (wrist) should start swinging again this week, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
He is feeling better after reaggravating his wrist injury last week, and the fact that he could resume swinging this week is very encouraging, as there was no clear report regarding the severity of his setback. It sounds like he could come off the injured list sometime in May.
