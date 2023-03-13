Hayes has three extra-base hits -- including two home runs -- across 13 at-bats in Grapefruit League action.
Hayes was briefly sidelined in early March due to a thumb injury, though he returned to the lineup Saturday and hit his second home run of the spring. He also chipped in a triple March 4 and is slugging .846 during spring training. While that number clearly won't carry forward into the regular season, it's possible that Hayes could add some more power production to his profile heading into his age-26 campaign.