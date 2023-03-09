Hayes was held out of the Pirates' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday due to soreness in his left thumb, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Hayes did have no issue hitting in the cage, so this is hopefully just a minor blip. The 26-year-old third baseman has been plagued by a few different injuries in his young MLB career, including a lingering one around his left hand/wrist. It was lower-back trouble that largely took the blame after his rough .244/.314/.345 batting line last season.