Hayes (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Hayes will be relegated to the bench for the second game in a row while he contends with left shoulder discomfort. Rodolfo Castro will pick up another start at third base in place of Hayes, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener with the Mets.
