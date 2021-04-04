Hayes (wrist) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The news on Hayes is mostly positive; X-rays on his left were were negative after he left Saturday's game and the Pirates did not announce any roster moves when they released their lineup for Sunday. Phillip Evans will fill in for Hayes at the hot corner in the series finale.
