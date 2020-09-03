Hayes is not in Thursday's lineup against the Cubs.
Hayes put on a show in his debut Tuesday but went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Wednesday. JT Riddle is starting at third base and hitting eighth. Hayes should play regularly going forward, this is just a day off.
