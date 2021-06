Hayes went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-2 win over Miami.

In his second game back from a wrist injury, Hayes wasted little time in making an impact. He slugged a two-run homer in the first inning and added an RBI single during Pittsburgh's five-run rally in the sixth. The third baseman is 4-for-8 with a homer, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in the last two games. He should be good to go for an everyday role, and the early returns are promising.