Hayes has gone 4-for-18 (all singles) with two walks, five strikeouts and a stolen base in five games with Double-A Altoona since returning from a shoulder injury.

The 21-year-old suffered a left shoulder contusion Aug. 19 and missed several days as a result, but by all accounts he's healthy now. Hayes will look to finish strong in Altoona's final six games after slashing .278/.360/.429 with seven homers and 10 steals in his first 112 games with the affiliate. The Pirates figure to promote Hayes to Triple-A Indianapolis early on in 2019 and it seems likely -- considering Hayes' path to date -- that they will keep him there for the majority of the season.