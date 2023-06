Hayes went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Hayes delivered a two-RBI triple in the third inning to snap a three-game hitless streak. Even with the productive day, he's struggled mightily across his last 15 starts by hitting only .175 with a 26.6 percent strikeout rate. He's salvaged his line in that span by driving in 10 and scoring five runs. Nevertheless, Hayes has gone from the Pirates' primary leadoff hitter to regularly batting fifth or sixth.