Hayes returns to the lineup Monday against Jon Lester and the Cubs, batting second and playing third base.
Hayes received a scheduled day off Sunday against St. Louis. The rookie is off to a hot start against left-handed pitching, going 6-for-13 with three doubles and a home run.
