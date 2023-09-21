Hayes went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Hayes has five multi-hit efforts over his last seven games, going 13-for-29 (.448) in that span. He's produced one home run, five RBI and a stolen base in that span. The third baseman has been steady this season, batting .276 with a .771 OPS, 14 homers, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored and 10 stolen bases through 116 contests overall. With his three-hit effort Wednesday, he now has a career-high 126 hits for the season.