Hayes went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, an intentional walk and one RBI in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals.

Hayes singled twice, stole a base, drew an intentional walk and contributed a sacrifice fly to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning. In 35 games since returning from a back injury Aug. 2, the 26-year-old has slashed .298/.344/.553 with eight doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 24 RBI and 20 runs. However, the theft was just Hayes' 10th this season and first since July 6 after last year's 20-steal campaign.